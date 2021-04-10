During the last session, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s traded shares were 361,615, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.11% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the AWH share is $10.54, that puts it down -69.18% from that peak though still a striking +86.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $696Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1Million shares, and the average trade volume was 896.67 Million shares over the past three months.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH): Trading Information

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) registered a -1.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.76% in intraday trading to $7.06- this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.92%, and it has moved by -13.95% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -7.15%. The short interest in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) is 10.9 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.4 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.63 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.22 Million and $746Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.8% and then jump by 118.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.9%. While earnings are projected to return -8.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s Biggest Investors

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. insiders own 48.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.84%, with the float percentage being 51.74%. Oracle Investment Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.65 Million shares (or 7.74% of all shares), a total value of $58.02 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.22 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $28.33 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1,955,755 shares. This amounts to just over 1.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.55 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.65 Million, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $11.06 Million.