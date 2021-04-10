During the last session, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s traded shares were 382,824, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $66.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.3% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the ARNA share is $90.19, that puts it down -36.05% from that peak though still a striking +32.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.79. The company’s market capitalization is $4Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 604.17 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 527.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ARNA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.12.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA): Trading Information

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) registered a -0.3% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.48% in intraday trading to $69.40 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.2%, and it has moved by -12.11% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -13.72%. The short interest in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) is 4.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $95.23, which implies an increase of 43.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80 and $120 respectively. As a result, ARNA is trading at a discount of 81.02% off the target high and 20.68% off the low.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) shares have jump down -16.6% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.74% against 8.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -6% this quarter and then fall -34.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7191.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $570Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $570Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $262Million and $1.47 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 117.6% and then fell by -61.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -9.9%. While earnings are projected to return -196.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s Biggest Investors

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 0.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.85%, with the float percentage being 92.13%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 361 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.29 Million shares (or 10.42% of all shares), a total value of $483.19 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.39 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $414.16 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,633,283 shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $125.49 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 Million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $113.92 Million.