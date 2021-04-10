During the last session, Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s traded shares were 534,938, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.48% or $1.01. The 52-week high for the ARCE share is $58.93, that puts it down -96.37% from that peak though still a striking +18.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.33. The company’s market capitalization is $1.73 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 519.27 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 216.78 Million shares over the past three months.

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. ARCE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE): Trading Information

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) registered a 3.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.37% in intraday trading to $30.12 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.74%, and it has moved by 0.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.44%. The short interest in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) is 1.09 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Arco Platform Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) shares have jump down -24.77% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1300% this quarter and then jump 340% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $52.82 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $51.58 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $50Million and $41.88 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.7% and then jump by 23.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -19.7%. While earnings are projected to return 264.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.2% per annum.

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s Biggest Investors

Arco Platform Limited insiders own 1.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.62%, with the float percentage being 106.83%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.24 Million shares (or 10.74% of all shares), a total value of $115.09 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.45 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $86.98 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4,166,715 shares. This amounts to just over 13.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $147.88 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 854.13 Thousand, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $30.31 Million.