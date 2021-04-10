During the last session, Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s traded shares were 300,795, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.57% or $1.26. The 52-week high for the APOG share is $42.7, that puts it down -16.83% from that peak though still a striking +56.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.82. The company’s market capitalization is $950.58 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 158.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 189.87 Million shares over the past three months.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. APOG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.37.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG): Trading Information

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) registered a 3.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.87% in intraday trading to $41.95 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.65%, and it has moved by -8.85% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 15.37%. The short interest in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) is 889.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.75, which implies an increase of 3.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33 and $43 respectively. As a result, APOG is trading at a discount of 17.65% off the target high and -9.71% off the low.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) shares have gone up +56.5% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.58% against 11.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 146.7% this quarter and then fall -27.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -0.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $290.11 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $301.25 Million by the end of August 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $304.52 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -4.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.1%. While earnings are projected to return 42.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

APOG Dividend Yield

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 24 and June 28, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. is 0.8, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.73%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s Biggest Investors

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. insiders own 3.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.16%, with the float percentage being 95.37%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 266 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.08 Million shares (or 15.7% of all shares), a total value of $129.36 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.64 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $83.74 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,767,026 shares. This amounts to just over 6.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66.09 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 Million, or about 4.38% of the stock, which is worth about $40.01 Million.