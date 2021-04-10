During the last session, AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG)’s traded shares were 438,907, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.51% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the AMPG share is $19.8, that puts it down -111.99% from that peak though still a striking +35.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6. The company’s market capitalization is $61.46 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 582.22 Million shares over the past three months.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AMPG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG): Trading Information

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG) registered a -2.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.07% in intraday trading to $13.75 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.38%, and it has moved by -11.89% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 154.63%. The short interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) is 325.89 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.56 day(s) to cover.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.