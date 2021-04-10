During the last session, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s traded shares were 488,210, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.12% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the AMPY share is $4.15, that puts it down -62.11% from that peak though still a striking +75.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $97.2 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 479.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 Million shares over the past three months.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. AMPY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY): Trading Information

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) registered a -4.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.8% in intraday trading to $2.97- this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.93%, and it has moved by -32.63% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 95.42%. The short interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) is 1.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.4, which implies an increase of 71.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.4 and $4.4 respectively. As a result, AMPY is trading at a discount of 71.88% off the target high and 71.88% off the low.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Amplify Energy Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) shares have gone up +212.2% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -82.31% against 15%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 101.3% this quarter and then jump 113.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.6 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.6 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $64.15 Million and $35.17 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -7.1% and then jump by 69.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.4%. While earnings are projected to return -927.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

AMPY Dividend Yield

Amplify Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 11, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Amplify Energy Corp. is 0.5, with the dividend yield indicating at 37.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Biggest Investors

Amplify Energy Corp. insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.13%, with the float percentage being 31.3%. Lasry, Marc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.56 Million shares (or 6.8% of all shares), a total value of $3.36 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.52 Million shares, is of Trust Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 4.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.99 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 456,959 shares. This amounts to just over 1.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $598.62 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 342.91 Thousand, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $449.21 Thousand.