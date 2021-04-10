During the last session, Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s traded shares were 691,836, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $109.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.67% or -$1.86. The 52-week high for the ADS share is $121.28, that puts it down -10.45% from that peak though still a striking +70.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.51. The company’s market capitalization is $5.46 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 554.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 Million shares over the past three months.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. ADS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.09.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS): Trading Information

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) registered a -1.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.1% in intraday trading to $115.7 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.12%, and it has moved by 2.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.19%. The short interest in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) is 3.22 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $108.38, which implies a decline of -1.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $74 and $150 respectively. As a result, ADS is trading at a discount of 36.6% off the target high and -32.61% off the low.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Alliance Data Systems Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) shares have gone up +134.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.05% against 12.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 312% this quarter and then jump 67.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -5.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.06 Billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.02 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.38 Billion and $979.3 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -23% and then jump by 4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -7%. While earnings are projected to return -41.2% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.89% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

ADS Dividend Yield

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 21 and April 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Alliance Data Systems Corporation is 0.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.75 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s Biggest Investors

Alliance Data Systems Corporation insiders own 3.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.5%, with the float percentage being 94.87%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 499 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.18 Million shares (or 8.41% of all shares), a total value of $309.68 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.18 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $309.49 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,278,193 shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $94.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 Million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $121.26 Million.