During the last session, Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)’s traded shares were 616,731, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.57% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the AIRI share is $2.46, that puts it down -82.22% from that peak though still a striking +33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.9. The company’s market capitalization is $43.2 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 520.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 Million shares over the past three months.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. AIRI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI): Trading Information

Air Industries Group (AIRI) registered a -3.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 31.12% in intraday trading to $1.96 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.26%, and it has moved by -5.59% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 9.76%. The short interest in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) is 119.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 111.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.5, which implies an increase of 85.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.5 and $2.5 respectively. As a result, AIRI is trading at a discount of 85.19% off the target high and 85.19% off the low.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Air Industries Group has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Air Industries Group (AIRI) shares have gone up +17.39% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -100% this quarter and then jump 120% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.45 Million and $8Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.1% and then jump by 87.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.4%. While earnings are projected to return 140.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)’s Biggest Investors

Air Industries Group insiders own 21.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.8%, with the float percentage being 29.17%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 909.03 Thousand shares (or 2.84% of all shares), a total value of $1.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 358.84 Thousand shares, is of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc’s that is approximately 1.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $441.38 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Air Industries Group (AIRI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Eubel Brady & Suttman Income and Appreciation Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 747,231 shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $919.09 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 327.17 Thousand, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $454.77 Thousand.