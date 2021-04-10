During the last session, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s traded shares were 347,034, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.04% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the APTX share is $6.47, that puts it down -127.02% from that peak though still a striking +28.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.04. The company’s market capitalization is $190.64 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 258.82 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 568.57 Million shares over the past three months.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. APTX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX): Trading Information

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) registered a -4.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.93% in intraday trading to $3.31- this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5%, and it has moved by -14.16% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -17.63%. The short interest in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) is 1.99 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.57, which implies an increase of 270.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $12 respectively. As a result, APTX is trading at a discount of 321.05% off the target high and 180.7% off the low.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 40.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s Biggest Investors

Aptinyx Inc. insiders own 3.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.83%, with the float percentage being 69.03%. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.89 Million shares (or 13.29% of all shares), a total value of $30.77 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.31 Million shares, is of Adams Street Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 7.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $18.36 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,011,321 shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.5 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 768.96 Thousand, or about 1.15% of the stock, which is worth about $2.81 Million.