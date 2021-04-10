During the last session, Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s traded shares were 571,422, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.5. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.08% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the TEO share is $11.56, that puts it down -120.19% from that peak though but a thinning 0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.25. The company’s market capitalization is $2.26 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 275Million shares, and the average trade volume was 301.42 Million shares over the past three months.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.5. TEO has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO): Trading Information

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) registered a -6.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.48% in intraday trading to $5.80- this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.58%, and it has moved by -2.6% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -19.97%. The short interest in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) is 2.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.87, which implies an increase of 88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.6 and $20 respectively. As a result, TEO is trading at a discount of 280.95% off the target high and 6.67% off the low.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Telecom Argentina S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) shares have jump down -21.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.32% against -8.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 54.5% this quarter and then jump 130% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -34.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -22.5%. While earnings are projected to return 4.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

TEO Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Telecom Argentina S.A. is 0.37, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s Biggest Investors

Telecom Argentina S.A. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.65%, with the float percentage being 14.65%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 137 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.38 Million shares (or 2.69% of all shares), a total value of $22.21 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.77 Million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 2.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $18.19 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF owns about 772,038 shares. This amounts to just over 0.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.6 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 567.08 Thousand, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $3.38 Million.