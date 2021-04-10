During the last session, Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s traded shares were 364,285, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.23% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the MYT share is $6.692, that puts it down -63.62% from that peak though still a striking +95.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $32.51 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 143.62 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.1 Million shares over the past three months.

Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MYT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT): Trading Information

Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) registered a 6.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.88% in intraday trading to $4.44- this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.51%, and it has moved by 6.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 135.06%. The short interest in Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) is 86Million shares and it means that shorts have 78.18 day(s) to cover.

Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -18%. While earnings are projected to return -22.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s Biggest Investors

Urban Tea, Inc. insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.17%, with the float percentage being 2.17%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 76.27 Thousand shares (or 0.96% of all shares), a total value of $132.72 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.61 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $74.14 Thousand.