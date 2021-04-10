During the last session, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)’s traded shares were 579,907, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.1, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.43% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the TPGY share is $34.28, that puts it down -89.39% from that peak though still a striking +46.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.76. The company’s market capitalization is $791.88 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.99 Million shares over the past three months.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. TPGY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)’s Biggest Investors

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. insiders own 2.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.49%, with the float percentage being 70.51%. Light Street Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.35 Million shares (or 9.57% of all shares), a total value of $86.69 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.08 Million shares, is of Suvretta Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $53.68 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) shares are AMG Timessquare Small Cap Growth Fd and GuideStone Fds Tr-Small Cap Equity Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that AMG Timessquare Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 90,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.33 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 52.2 Thousand, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $1.35 Million.