During the last session, Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s traded shares were 557,853, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.85% or $1.2. The 52-week high for the ADNT share is $48.65, that puts it down -12.28% from that peak though still a striking +78.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.23. The company’s market capitalization is $4.08 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 Million shares over the past three months.

Adient plc (ADNT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. ADNT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.53.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT): Trading Information

Adient plc (ADNT) registered a 2.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.03% in intraday trading to $44.23 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.53%, and it has moved by 11.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.62%. The short interest in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) is 2.89 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.73, which implies an increase of 19.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32 and $66 respectively. As a result, ADNT is trading at a discount of 52.32% off the target high and -26.15% off the low.

Adient plc (ADNT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Adient plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adient plc (ADNT) shares have gone up +98.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8550% against 25.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -14.5% this quarter and then jump 121.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.6 Billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.66 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $3.51 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -26.1%. While earnings are projected to return -11.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 37.77% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s Biggest Investors

Adient plc insiders own 1.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.97%, with the float percentage being 92.96%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 405 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.19 Million shares (or 10.82% of all shares), a total value of $354.15 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.47 Million shares, is of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s that is approximately 5.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $190.21 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adient plc (ADNT) shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account owns about 3,387,093 shares. This amounts to just over 3.6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $117.77 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.47 Million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $91.73 Million.