During the last session, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s traded shares were 17,274,088, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.46% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the XL share is $35, that puts it down -308.4% from that peak though still a striking +8.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.8. The company’s market capitalization is $1.19 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.8 Million shares over the past three months.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. XL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL): Trading Information

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) registered a -0.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.43% in intraday trading to $10.77 this Wednesday, Apr 07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.57%, and it has moved by -18.23% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -63.89%. The short interest in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) is 7.54 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.5, which implies an increase of 92.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $23 respectively. As a result, XL is trading at a discount of 168.38% off the target high and 16.69% off the low.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 63.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Biggest Investors

XL Fleet Corp. insiders own 37.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.62%, with the float percentage being 17.03%. Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3Million shares (or 2.28% of all shares), a total value of $71.19 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.72 Million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 1.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $40.72 Million.