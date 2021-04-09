During the recent session, Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s traded shares were 221,082, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.41. At the last check, the stock’s price was $2.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.35% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the TENX share is $3.68, that puts it down -70.37% from that peak though still a striking +76.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $26.65 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 156.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 Million shares over the past three months.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. TENX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX): Trading Information

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX) registered a 21.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.11% in intraday trading to $2.47 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.07%, and it has moved by -2.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.72%. The short interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) is 481.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 325.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 131.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $5 respectively. As a result, TENX is trading at a discount of 131.48% off the target high and 131.48% off the low.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 94% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Biggest Investors

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 4.7% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.74%, with the float percentage being 23.86%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.02 Million shares (or 13.49% of all shares), a total value of $3.76 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 599.1 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.11 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 31,497 shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $67.72 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.2 Thousand, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $22.69 Thousand.