During the last session, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s traded shares were 1,075,881, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.2, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.93% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the SRAC share is $29.18, that puts it down -139.18% from that peak though still a striking +20.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.7. The company’s market capitalization is $269.71 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 825.55 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 Million shares over the past three months.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SRAC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC): Trading Information

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) registered a -1.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.59% in intraday trading to $13.80 this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.79%, and it has moved by -2.4% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -32.07%. The short interest in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) is 2.66 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s Biggest Investors

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. insiders own 3.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.26%, with the float percentage being 41.7%. 683 Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 859.59 Thousand shares (or 4.83% of all shares), a total value of $15.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 709.12 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 3.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $12.74 Million.