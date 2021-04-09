During the recent session, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s traded shares were 814,110, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $29, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.2% or -$1.59. The 52-week high for the ABCL share is $71.91, that puts it down -147.97% from that peak though still a striking +20% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.2. The company’s market capitalization is $8.24 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.05 Million shares over the past three months.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. ABCL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.4, which implies an increase of 80.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $55 respectively. As a result, ABCL is trading at a discount of 89.66% off the target high and 55.17% off the low.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -857.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Biggest Investors

AbCellera Biologics Inc. insiders own 32.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.59%, with the float percentage being 55.56%. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.28 Million shares (or 7.16% of all shares), a total value of $775.98 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.45 Million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 3.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $420.52 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that New Economy Fund (The) owns about 1,199,500 shares. This amounts to just over 0.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.27 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 742.5 Thousand, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $29.88 Million.