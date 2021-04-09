During the last session, Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s traded shares were 1,903,923, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.7, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.1% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the WAFU share is $21, that puts it down -116.5% from that peak though still a striking +85.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.39. The company’s market capitalization is $42.5 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.74 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.28 Million shares over the past three months.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. WAFU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU): Trading Information

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) registered a 0.1% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.02% in intraday trading to $12.60 this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.4%, and it has moved by 125.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 146.82%. The short interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) is 15.39 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.69 day(s) to cover.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -82.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s Biggest Investors

Wah Fu Education Group Limited insiders own 73.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.86%, with the float percentage being 3.21%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 22.93 Thousand shares (or 0.52% of all shares), a total value of $90.11 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.9 Thousand shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $50.7 Thousand.