During the last session, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s traded shares were 1,078,975, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.82% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the BBIG share is $9.4, that puts it down -268.63% from that peak though still a striking +56.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $45.99 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.38 Million shares over the past three months.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BBIG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG): Trading Information

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) registered a 2.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.59% in intraday trading to $2.73- this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.39%, and it has moved by 3.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 86.13%. The short interest in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is 126.66 Million shares and it means that shorts have 19.85 day(s) to cover.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -67.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Biggest Investors

Vinco Ventures, Inc. insiders own 37.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.73%, with the float percentage being 4.39%. Rovida Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 329.97 Thousand shares (or 1.74% of all shares), a total value of $452.06 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 93.41 Thousand shares, is of Novare Capital Management’s that is approximately 0.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $127.97 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 64,229 shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $186.26 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.4 Thousand, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $27.95 Thousand.