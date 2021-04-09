During the recent session, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s traded shares were 491,924, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the last check, the stock’s price was $1.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.09% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the VBLT share is $3.17, that puts it down -69.52% from that peak though still a striking +45.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.012. The company’s market capitalization is $105.31 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 210.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.08 Million shares over the past three months.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. VBLT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT): Trading Information

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) registered a -2.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.29% in intraday trading to $2.24 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.25%, and it has moved by 0.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.79%. The short interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) is 2.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 167.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $6 respectively. As a result, VBLT is trading at a discount of 220.86% off the target high and 113.9% off the low.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) shares have gone up +63.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.27% against 8.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.3% this quarter and then jump 7.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -20.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $200Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $270Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $366Million and $158Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -45.4% and then jump by 70.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.4%. While earnings are projected to return -2.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Biggest Investors

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. insiders own 19.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.84%, with the float percentage being 26.04%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 777.77 Thousand shares (or 1.62% of all shares), a total value of $1.47 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 518.2 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $979.4 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund owns about 200,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $378Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.87 Thousand, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $45.02 Thousand.