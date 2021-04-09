During the last session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s traded shares were 18,546,866, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.59% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the VIPS share is $46, that puts it down -58.4% from that peak though still a striking +51.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.16. The company’s market capitalization is $19.71 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 43.52 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.88 Million shares over the past three months.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. VIPS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS): Trading Information

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) registered a -1.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.84% in intraday trading to $32.21 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.75%, and it has moved by -28.54% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 3.31%. The short interest in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is 47.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.43 day(s) to cover.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Vipshop Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares have gone up +92.7% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.46% against 5.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.4% this quarter and then jump 34.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.28 Billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.68 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.68 Billion and $3.6 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 59.4% and then jump by 29.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.5%. While earnings are projected to return 45% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.94% per annum.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Biggest Investors

Vipshop Holdings Limited insiders own 7.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.25%, with the float percentage being 66.53%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 530 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 44.56 Million shares (or 7.47% of all shares), a total value of $1.25 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.64 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $580.32 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 6,449,333 shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $138.02 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.38 Million, or about 0.9% of the stock, which is worth about $115.19 Million.