During the last session, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s traded shares were 24,793,134, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.81% or -$0.9. The 52-week high for the X share is $27.4, that puts it down -20.6% from that peak though still a striking +72.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.3. The company’s market capitalization is $6.11 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 37.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.92 Million shares over the past three months.

United States Steel Corporation (X) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.2. X has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.91.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X): Trading Information

United States Steel Corporation (X) registered a -3.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.07% in intraday trading to $26.44 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.18%, and it has moved by 10.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.48%. The short interest in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is 29.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.85, which implies a decline of -8.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $29 respectively. As a result, X is trading at a discount of 27.64% off the target high and -47.18% off the low.

United States Steel Corporation (X) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that United States Steel Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United States Steel Corporation (X) shares have gone up +196.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -201.07% against 14.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 224.7% this quarter and then jump 165.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.68 Billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.18 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.75 Billion and $2.09 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.9% and then jump by 99.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12%. While earnings are projected to return -61.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 8% per annum.

X Dividend Yield

United States Steel Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 28 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for United States Steel Corporation is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.01%.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s Biggest Investors

United States Steel Corporation insiders own 1.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.45%, with the float percentage being 52%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 422 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 26.58 Million shares (or 9.89% of all shares), a total value of $445.82 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.53 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $310.7 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United States Steel Corporation (X) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 6,905,886 shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $114.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.36 Million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $105.61 Million.