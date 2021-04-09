During the last session, Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s traded shares were 4,738,422, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.5, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.87% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the HIMX share is $17.88, that puts it down -15.35% from that peak though still a striking +81.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.81. The company’s market capitalization is $2.7 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. HIMX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX): Trading Information

Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) registered a 4.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.32% in intraday trading to $16.20 this Wednesday, Apr 07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.55%, and it has moved by 46.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 109.74%. The short interest in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is 2.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.38, which implies an increase of 12.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $21.5 respectively. As a result, HIMX is trading at a discount of 38.71% off the target high and -16.13% off the low.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Himax Technologies, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) shares have gone up +315.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 300% against 29.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1550% this quarter and then jump 2900% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $299.17 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $302.7 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $184.95 Million and $179Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 61.8% and then jump by 69.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.1%. While earnings are projected to return 444.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Biggest Investors

Himax Technologies, Inc. insiders own 21.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.07%, with the float percentage being 20.46%. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.75 Million shares (or 3.92% of all shares), a total value of $49.88 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.26 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $24.06 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) shares are Upright Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Upright Growth Fund owns about 1,159,400 shares. This amounts to just over 0.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.57 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 448.89 Thousand, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $6.13 Million.