During the recent session, Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s traded shares were 2,625,274, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $179.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.18% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the ABNB share is $219.94, that puts it down -22.28% from that peak though still a striking +32.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $121.5. The company’s market capitalization is $109.63 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.35 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.08 Million shares over the past three months.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. ABNB has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 19 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.16.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $188.07, which implies an increase of 4.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $130 and $245 respectively. As a result, ABNB is trading at a discount of 36.22% off the target high and -27.72% off the low.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 89.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Biggest Investors

Airbnb, Inc. insiders own 0.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.56%, with the float percentage being 66%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 493 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.23 Million shares (or 9.3% of all shares), a total value of $1.65 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.77 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $846.94 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 4,177,767 shares. This amounts to just over 3.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $613.3 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.48 Million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $217.81 Million.