During the recent session, The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s traded shares were 4,565,771, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.8. At the last check, the stock’s price was $27.5, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.63% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the AES share is $29.07, that puts it down -5.71% from that peak though still a striking +60% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11. The company’s market capitalization is $18.49 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.21 Million shares over the past three months.

The AES Corporation (AES) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. AES has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES): Trading Information

The AES Corporation (AES) registered a -0.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.41% in intraday trading to $28.01 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.03%, and it has moved by 0.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.53%. The short interest in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) is 13.42 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.44, which implies an increase of 10.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29 and $31.5 respectively. As a result, AES is trading at a discount of 14.55% off the target high and 5.45% off the low.

The AES Corporation (AES) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The AES Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The AES Corporation (AES) shares have gone up +48.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.33% against 3.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.8% this quarter and then jump 20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.42 Billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.4 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.34 Billion and $2.22 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.3% and then jump by 8.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -32.6%. While earnings are projected to return -85.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.15% per annum.

AES Dividend Yield

The AES Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The AES Corporation is 0.6, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.58%.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s Biggest Investors

The AES Corporation insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.77%, with the float percentage being 98.09%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 812 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 83.18 Million shares (or 12.45% of all shares), a total value of $1.95 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 80.07 Million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 11.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.88 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The AES Corporation (AES) shares are Income Fund of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Income Fund of America Inc owns about 34,445,700 shares. This amounts to just over 5.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $840.13 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.19 Million, or about 3.47% of the stock, which is worth about $545.03 Million.