During the last session, Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)’s traded shares were 1,278,075, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.1% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the TGB share is $2.09, that puts it down -13.59% from that peak though still a striking +85.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.27. The company’s market capitalization is $516.2 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.2 Million shares over the past three months.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. TGB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB): Trading Information

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) registered a 1.1% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.12% in intraday trading to $1.96 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.98%, and it has moved by 12.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.39%. The short interest in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) is 300.3 Million shares and it means that shorts have 93.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.22, which implies an increase of 20.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.6 and $2.7 respectively. As a result, TGB is trading at a discount of 46.74% off the target high and -13.04% off the low.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Taseko Mines Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) shares have gone up +76.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -150% against 29.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -83.3% this quarter and then jump 80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $57.77 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $76.03 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $82.16 Million and $78.71 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -29.7% and then fell by -3.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.7%. While earnings are projected to return 57.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)’s Biggest Investors

Taseko Mines Limited insiders own 3.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.37%, with the float percentage being 18.07%. Benefit Street Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.54 Million shares (or 4.43% of all shares), a total value of $16.55 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.95 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.49 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF owns about 2,393,078 shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.97 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.43 Million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $1.7 Million.