During the last session, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s traded shares were 5,507,132, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.22% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the STAF share is $3.34, that puts it down -292.94% from that peak though still a striking +58.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $33.24 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.49 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.37 Million shares over the past three months.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. STAF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF): Trading Information

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) registered a 5.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.76% in intraday trading to $0.92 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.15%, and it has moved by 7.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.26%. The short interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) is 756.55 Million shares and it means that shorts have 140.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.5, which implies an increase of 311.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.5 and $3.5 respectively. As a result, STAF is trading at a discount of 311.76% off the target high and 311.76% off the low.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) shares have gone up +38.34% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.5% this quarter and then jump 191.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -26.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.83 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.87 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $63.83 Million and $66.26 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -15.7% and then fell by -12.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.9%. While earnings are projected to return 42.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

STAF Dividend Yield

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 16, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.59 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Biggest Investors

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. insiders own 9.1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.34%, with the float percentage being 8.08%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 236.73 Thousand shares (or 0.6% of all shares), a total value of $159.1 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 101.9 Thousand shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $68.48 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 32,301 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.32 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.04 Thousand, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $20.86 Thousand.