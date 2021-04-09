During the last session, RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s traded shares were 1,831,106, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.11% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the REDU share is $10.2, that puts it down -176.42% from that peak though still a striking +18.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3. The company’s market capitalization is $208.04 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 131.47 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 39.98 Million shares over the past three months.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. REDU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU): Trading Information

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) registered a -6.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.63% in intraday trading to $4.48- this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.89%, and it has moved by -35.49% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -39.41%. The short interest in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) is 77.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.5, which implies an increase of 103.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.5 and $7.5 respectively. As a result, REDU is trading at a discount of 103.25% off the target high and 103.25% off the low.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that RISE Education Cayman Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) shares have jump down -41.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -306.25% against 20.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100% this quarter and then jump 169.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 63.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -37.5%. While earnings are projected to return -192.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 24.57% per annum.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s Biggest Investors

RISE Education Cayman Ltd insiders own 1.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.09%, with the float percentage being 77.06%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.2 Million shares (or 5.68% of all shares), a total value of $19.51 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 950.78 Thousand shares, is of Credit Suisse Ag/’s that is approximately 1.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.79 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 24,451 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $144.26 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.69 Thousand, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $73.36 Thousand.