During the recent session, Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)’s traded shares were 1,393,438, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $14.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.01% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the PSAC share is $20.75, that puts it down -41.06% from that peak though still a striking +34.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.65. The company’s market capitalization is $438.62 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 409.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PSAC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC): Trading Information

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) registered a -1.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.57% in intraday trading to $15.43 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.5%, and it has moved by 19.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.7%. The short interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) is 5.03 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)’s Biggest Investors

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.18%, with the float percentage being 38.18%. Karpus Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.23 Million shares (or 14.32% of all shares), a total value of $42.26 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.19 Million shares, is of Hsbc Holdings Plc’s that is approximately 4.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $11.89 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) shares are AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd owns about 100,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 67.72 Thousand, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $677.15 Thousand.