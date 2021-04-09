During the recent session, Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s traded shares were 1,589,834, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the last check, the stock’s price was $44.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.46% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the PRGS share is $49.23, that puts it down -10.04% from that peak though still a striking +25.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.38. The company’s market capitalization is $2.01 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 453.97 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 354.65 Million shares over the past three months.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.3. PRGS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.72.

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS): Trading Information

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) registered a -0.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.22% in intraday trading to $47.76 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.56%, and it has moved by 1.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.89%. The short interest in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) is 958.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56, which implies an increase of 25.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55 and $58 respectively. As a result, PRGS is trading at a discount of 29.64% off the target high and 22.93% off the low.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Progress Software Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) shares have gone up +15.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.36% against 2.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.3% this quarter and then jump 6.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 64.6%. While earnings are projected to return 202.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

PRGS Dividend Yield

Progress Software Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 23 and June 28, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Progress Software Corporation is 0.7, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.5 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s Biggest Investors

Progress Software Corporation insiders own 1.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.93%, with the float percentage being 99.11%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 337 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.3 Million shares (or 16.59% of all shares), a total value of $329.83 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.84 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $218.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3,020,405 shares. This amounts to just over 6.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $128.49 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.25 Million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $56.27 Million.