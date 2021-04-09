During the recent session, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s traded shares were 5,340,832, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $136.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.54% or -$3.56. The 52-week high for the PDD share is $212.6, that puts it down -55.59% from that peak though still a striking +71.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.56. The company’s market capitalization is $175.66 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.69 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.01 Million shares over the past three months.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. PDD has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 38 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 22 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD): Trading Information

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) registered a -2.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.87% in intraday trading to $152.0 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.78%, and it has moved by -11.11% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -22.86%. The short interest in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is 16.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.05 day(s) to cover.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Pinduoduo Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares have gone up +92.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.52% against 14.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -2.6% this quarter and then fall -3200% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 77.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.06 Billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.78 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $711.21 Million and $1.82 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 330.7% and then jump by 107.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Biggest Investors

Pinduoduo Inc. insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.59%, with the float percentage being 31.67%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 687 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 25.37 Million shares (or 2.89% of all shares), a total value of $4.51 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.35 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.44 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 4,198,446 shares. This amounts to just over 0.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $377.78 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.73 Million, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $638.63 Million.