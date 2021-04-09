During the last session, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s traded shares were 1,112,352, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.06% or $1.62. The 52-week high for the ORGO share is $21.95, that puts it down -1.01% from that peak though still a striking +86.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.86. The company’s market capitalization is $2.78 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 890.8 Million shares over the past three months.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.2. ORGO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO): Trading Information

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) registered a 8.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1% in intraday trading to $21.95 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.26%, and it has moved by 44.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 188.58%. The short interest in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) is 2.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.5, which implies a decline of -1.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21 and $22 respectively. As a result, ORGO is trading at a discount of 1.24% off the target high and -3.36% off the low.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) shares have gone up +477.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -31.25% against 16.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 87.5% this quarter and then jump 140% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 199.9%. While earnings are projected to return 136.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 44.46% per annum.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Biggest Investors

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. insiders own 54.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.36%, with the float percentage being 89.32%. Avidity Partners Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.52 Million shares (or 4.31% of all shares), a total value of $41.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.02 Million shares, is of Prosight Management, LP’s that is approximately 1.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $15.24 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) shares are Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund owns about 1,846,153 shares. This amounts to just over 1.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.31 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 739.15 Thousand, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $5.57 Million.