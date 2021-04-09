During the last session, TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s traded shares were 1,184,612, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.02% or $2.19. The 52-week high for the TPIC share is $81.36, that puts it down -43.62% from that peak though still a striking +77.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.01. The company’s market capitalization is $2.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 835.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 982.6 Million shares over the past three months.

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. TPIC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC): Trading Information

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) registered a 4.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.58% in intraday trading to $60.00 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.39%, and it has moved by 39.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.33%. The short interest in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) is 2.7 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.5, which implies an increase of 8.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46 and $70 respectively. As a result, TPIC is trading at a discount of 23.57% off the target high and -18.8% off the low.

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that TPI Composites, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) shares have gone up +80.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -285.19% against 15.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -1300% this quarter and then jump 115.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $414.42 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $462.3 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $356.64 Million and $373.82 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.2% and then jump by 23.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -58.8%. While earnings are projected to return -19.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 50% per annum.

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Biggest Investors

TPI Composites, Inc. insiders own 2.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.05%, with the float percentage being 106.21%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 376 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.22 Million shares (or 6.05% of all shares), a total value of $117.15 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.71 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $89.99 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1,077,685 shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.36 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 999.56 Thousand, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $52.76 Million.