During the last session, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s traded shares were 3,702,315, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.3. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.54% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the SPWR share is $57.52, that puts it down -95.78% from that peak though still a striking +87.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.67. The company’s market capitalization is $5.06 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.17 Million shares over the past three months.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.1. SPWR has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR): Trading Information

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) registered a -0.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.06% in intraday trading to $35.00 this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.17%, and it has moved by 1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.59%. The short interest in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) is 18.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.61, which implies an increase of 4.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $49 respectively. As a result, SPWR is trading at a discount of 66.78% off the target high and -55.75% off the low.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that SunPower Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) shares have gone up +88.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -714.29% against 30.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100% this quarter and then jump 150% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $306.82 Million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $339.14 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $454.38 Million and $352.91 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -32.5% and then fell by -3.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.5%. While earnings are projected to return 136.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Biggest Investors

SunPower Corporation insiders own 54.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.69%, with the float percentage being 103.78%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 367 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.67 Million shares (or 5.61% of all shares), a total value of $248Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.71 Million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 3.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $171.98 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SunPower Corporation (SPWR) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 4,739,834 shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.79 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.56 Million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $158.59 Million.