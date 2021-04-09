During the last session, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s traded shares were 2,319,649, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.19% or -$0.87. The 52-week high for the JKS share is $90.2, that puts it down -132.12% from that peak though still a striking +64.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.67. The company’s market capitalization is $1.77 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.87 Million shares over the past three months.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. JKS has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.37.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS): Trading Information

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) registered a -2.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.83% in intraday trading to $43.58 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.79%, and it has moved by 2.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.19%. The short interest in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is 7.7 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.93, which implies an increase of 36.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.61 and $75 respectively. As a result, JKS is trading at a discount of 93% off the target high and -70.12% off the low.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) shares have jump down -18.65% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -73.6% this quarter and then fall -76.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.38 Billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.31 Billion by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.37 Billion and $1.2 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.5% and then jump by 9.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.8%. While earnings are projected to return 101.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 23.6% per annum.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Biggest Investors

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. insiders own 5.1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.97%, with the float percentage being 63.2%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.7 Million shares (or 9.1% of all shares), a total value of $166.82 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.21 Million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 7.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $136.48 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 2,274,935 shares. This amounts to just over 7.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $116.8 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 822.94 Thousand, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $42.25 Million.