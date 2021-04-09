During the last session, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s traded shares were 1,019,815, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.77% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the HIMS share is $25.4, that puts it down -96.29% from that peak though still a striking +24.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.8. The company’s market capitalization is $2.46 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.33 Million shares over the past three months.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. HIMS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS): Trading Information

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) registered a -0.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.33% in intraday trading to $14.43 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.19%, and it has moved by -0.23% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -11.37%. The short interest in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is 5.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18, which implies an increase of 39.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $20 respectively. As a result, HIMS is trading at a discount of 54.56% off the target high and 23.65% off the low.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -17.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.