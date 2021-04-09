During the last session, Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s traded shares were 1,629,621, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.6, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.49% or $2.84. The 52-week high for the CELH share is $70.66, that puts it down -29.41% from that peak though still a striking +92.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.9. The company’s market capitalization is $3.96 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH): Trading Information

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) registered a 5.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.15% in intraday trading to $54.68 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.63%, and it has moved by -0.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.53%. The short interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is 3.1 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.99 day(s) to cover.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.07 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $45.29 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $28.18 Million and $30.04 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 49.3% and then jump by 50.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.3%. While earnings are projected to return -26.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Biggest Investors

Celsius Holdings, Inc. insiders own 74.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.62%, with the float percentage being 155.22%. Arcus Capital Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 240 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.3 Million shares (or 16.25% of all shares), a total value of $467.73 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.34 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $117.51 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,775,412 shares. This amounts to just over 3.1 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $105.69 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 871.34 Thousand, or about 1.52% of the stock, which is worth about $51.87 Million.