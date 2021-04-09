During the recent session, Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)’s traded shares were 2,560,785, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $11.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.44% or -$0.78. The 52-week high for the BTWN share is $25.84, that puts it down -128.07% from that peak though still a striking +9.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.2. The company’s market capitalization is $900.67 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 619.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.18 Million shares over the past three months.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (BTWN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)’s Biggest Investors

Bridgetown Holdings Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.64%, with the float percentage being 12.64%. Athanor Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.5 Million shares (or 2.52% of all shares), a total value of $23.22 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 600Thousand shares, is of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 1.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $9.29 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (BTWN) shares are WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd owns about 85,299 shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.32 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 39.65 Thousand, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $613.72 Thousand.