During the recent session, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s traded shares were 12,211,328, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the last check, the stock’s price was $222.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.6% or -$5.93. The 52-week high for the BABA share is $319.32, that puts it down -43.64% from that peak though still a striking +14.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $189.53. The company’s market capitalization is $621.59 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.89 Million shares over the past three months.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. BABA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 56 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 7 suggest Overweight, and 46 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.89.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA): Trading Information

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) registered a -2.6% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.35% in intraday trading to $232.0 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.1%, and it has moved by -6.82% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -4.65%. The short interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is 44.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.33 day(s) to cover.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Alibaba Group Holding Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares have jump down -21.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.3% against 14.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.3% this quarter and then jump 22.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.54 Billion as predicted by 28 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.03 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $16.32 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 68.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.1%. While earnings are projected to return 67.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.83% per annum.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Biggest Investors

Alibaba Group Holding Limited insiders own 10.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.86%, with the float percentage being 44.39%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2834 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 87.36 Million shares (or 3.23% of all shares), a total value of $20.33 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 62.66 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $14.58 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 26,647,584 shares. This amounts to just over 0.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.12 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.13 Million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $7.05 Billion.