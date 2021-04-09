During the recent session, Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s traded shares were 27,467, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.32. At the last check, the stock’s price was $2.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -24.79% or -$0.9. The 52-week high for the NVOS share is $14.98, that puts it down -452.77% from that peak though but a thinning -22.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.31. The company’s market capitalization is $83.65 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 36.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 Million shares over the past three months.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NVOS) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. NVOS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS): Trading Information

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NVOS) registered a -24.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.36% in intraday trading to $3.68- this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.75%, and it has moved by -29.06% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -35.48%. The short interest in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) is 3.35 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.34 day(s) to cover.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NVOS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.6%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.