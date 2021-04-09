During the recent session, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s traded shares were 20,646,766, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the last check, the stock’s price was $4.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.8% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the NOK share is $9.79, that puts it down -139.36% from that peak though still a striking +23.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.14. The company’s market capitalization is $23.14 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.74 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 98.26 Million shares over the past three months.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. NOK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK): Trading Information

Nokia Corporation (NOK) registered a 0.8% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.87% in intraday trading to $4.15- this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.85%, and it has moved by 3.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.22%. The short interest in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is 30.58 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.81, which implies an increase of 17.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.68 and $6.08 respectively. As a result, NOK is trading at a discount of 48.66% off the target high and -10.02% off the low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.8 Billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.91 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $5.4 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -28.4%. While earnings are projected to return -20.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 11.02% per annum.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Biggest Investors

Nokia Corporation insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.85%, with the float percentage being 4.85%. Neuberger Berman Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 526 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 28.07 Million shares (or 0.49% of all shares), a total value of $109.75 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.8 Million shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 0.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $85.24 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nokia Corporation (NOK) shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF owns about 8,173,210 shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.37 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.1 Million, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $14.13 Million.