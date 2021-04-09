During the last session, NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares were 63,691,974, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.7, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.84% or $1.43. The 52-week high for the NIO share is $66.99, that puts it down -73.1% from that peak though still a striking +93.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.63. The company’s market capitalization is $63.41 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 100.99 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 107.89 Million shares over the past three months.

NIO Limited (NIO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. NIO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO): Trading Information

NIO Limited (NIO) registered a 3.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.99% in intraday trading to $42.06 this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.72%, and it has moved by 9.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.6%. The short interest in NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) is 51.79 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.

NIO Limited (NIO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that NIO Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NIO Limited (NIO) shares have gone up +87.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -43.94% against 26%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40% this quarter and then jump 22.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 107% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $943.61 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.17 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $195.81 Million and $550.47 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 381.9% and then jump by 112.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 51.3% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.15% per annum.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)’s Biggest Investors

NIO Limited insiders own 0.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.42%, with the float percentage being 36.62%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 807 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 107.91 Million shares (or 8.35% of all shares), a total value of $5.26 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 61.5 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NIO Limited (NIO) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 31,223,162 shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.58 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.51 Million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $443.78 Million.