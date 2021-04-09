During the last session, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s traded shares were 1,150,970, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.2, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.19% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the NXE share is $4.27, that puts it down -1.67% from that peak though still a striking +79.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.86. The company’s market capitalization is $1.97 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.81 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.06 Million shares over the past three months.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. NXE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE): Trading Information

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) registered a 3.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.11% in intraday trading to $4.38- this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.7%, and it has moved by 34.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.17%. The short interest in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) is 10.93 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.18, which implies an increase of 47.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.5 and $7 respectively. As a result, NXE is trading at a discount of 66.67% off the target high and 30.95% off the low.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s Biggest Investors

NexGen Energy Ltd. insiders own 15.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.71%, with the float percentage being 21.04%. Falcon Edge Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.25 Million shares (or 1.74% of all shares), a total value of $20.02 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.01 Million shares, is of Old West Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $16.59 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund owns about 9,156,883 shares. This amounts to just over 2.2 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.73 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.62 Million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $23.18 Million.