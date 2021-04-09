During the last session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s traded shares were 2,094,382, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.05% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the NEPT share is $3.6, that puts it down -166.67% from that peak though still a striking +17.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $217.18 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.51 Million shares over the past three months.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. NEPT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT): Trading Information

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) registered a 3.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.59% in intraday trading to $1.43 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.05%, and it has moved by -2.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.46%. The short interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is 7.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.62, which implies an increase of 94.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.97 and $3.17 respectively. As a result, NEPT is trading at a discount of 134.81% off the target high and 45.93% off the low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Biggest Investors

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. insiders own 10.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.29%, with the float percentage being 30.36%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 22.21 Million shares (or 13.43% of all shares), a total value of $34.65 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.17 Million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 2.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.5 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF owns about 963,726 shares. This amounts to just over 0.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.26 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 641.08 Thousand, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $1.14 Million.