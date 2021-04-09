During the last session, Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s traded shares were 3,389,935, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.3, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.07% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the MOTS share is $2.74, that puts it down -110.77% from that peak though still a striking +56.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $60.77 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 738Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.83 Million shares over the past three months.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. MOTS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS): Trading Information

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) registered a 12.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.11% in intraday trading to $1.37 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.44%, and it has moved by -2.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.13%. The short interest in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) is 4.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.42, which implies an increase of 86.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $2.75 respectively. As a result, MOTS is trading at a discount of 111.54% off the target high and 53.85% off the low.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) shares have gone up +36.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30% against 11.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.5% this quarter and then jump 33.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 481.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $28Million and $1Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.1% and then jump by 5900% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -9.3%. While earnings are projected to return 34.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Biggest Investors

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. insiders own 7.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.72%, with the float percentage being 23.52%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.21 Million shares (or 9.01% of all shares), a total value of $3.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.81 Million shares, is of Oracle Investment Management Inc’s that is approximately 8.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.61 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 343,367 shares. This amounts to just over 0.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $325.51 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 121.78 Thousand, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $176.58 Thousand.