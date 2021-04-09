Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. MSFT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 29 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.77.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Trading Information

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) registered a 0.4% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.28% in intraday trading to $254.8 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.86%, and it has moved by 8.7% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.26%. The short interest in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is 49.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $281.53, which implies an increase of 10.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $245 and $315 respectively. As a result, MSFT is trading at a discount of 23.88% off the target high and -3.65% off the low.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Microsoft Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) shares have gone up +22.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.95% against 2.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.4% this quarter and then jump 21.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.03 Billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.01 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $35.02 Billion and $38.03 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.2% and then jump by 13.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.3%. While earnings are projected to return 13.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.7% per annum.

MSFT Dividend Yield

Microsoft Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Microsoft Corporation is 2.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.88 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.66%.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Biggest Investors

Microsoft Corporation insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.17%, with the float percentage being 72.22%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5197 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 614.1 Million shares (or 8.14% of all shares), a total value of $136.59 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 515.51 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $114.66 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 213,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.39 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 151.5 Million, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $33.7 Billion.