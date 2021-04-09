During the recent session, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s traded shares were 17,815,588, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the last check, the stock’s price was $94.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.68% or -$0.65. The 52-week high for the MU share is $96.38, that puts it down -1.84% from that peak though still a striking +56.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.19. The company’s market capitalization is $106.86 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.17 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.64 Million shares over the past three months.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. MU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 29 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.63.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU): Trading Information

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) registered a -0.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.65% in intraday trading to $96.39 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.59%, and it has moved by 6.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.1%. The short interest in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is 19.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $118.09, which implies an increase of 24.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90 and $165 respectively. As a result, MU is trading at a discount of 74.34% off the target high and -4.9% off the low.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Micron Technology, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) shares have gone up +101.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 93.64%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 98.8% this quarter and then jump 96.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.09 Billion as predicted by 27 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 27 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.8 Billion by the end of August 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.31 Billion and $6.06 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.6% and then jump by 28.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -0.8%. While earnings are projected to return -56.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 37.73% per annum.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Biggest Investors

Micron Technology, Inc. insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.68%, with the float percentage being 85.83%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1665 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 87.62 Million shares (or 7.81% of all shares), a total value of $6.59 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 81.9 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.3% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.16 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 31,382,969 shares. This amounts to just over 2.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.36 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28.47 Million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $2.14 Billion.