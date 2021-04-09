During the recent session, Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)’s traded shares were 61,572, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the last check, the stock’s price was $2.9, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.68% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the MCHX share is $3.67, that puts it down -26.55% from that peak though still a striking +57.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.23. The company’s market capitalization is $120.62 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 136.47 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 129.69 Million shares over the past three months.

Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. MCHX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX): Trading Information

Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) registered a -0.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.47% in intraday trading to $3.09- this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.34%, and it has moved by -1.7% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 47.45%. The short interest in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) is 717.22 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.38, which implies an increase of 51.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $4.75 respectively. As a result, MCHX is trading at a discount of 63.79% off the target high and 37.93% off the low.

Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Marchex, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) shares have gone up +35.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.14% against 7.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -66.7% this quarter and then fall -80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -0.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -26.86%. While earnings are projected to return -324.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)’s Biggest Investors

Marchex, Inc. insiders own 7.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.62%, with the float percentage being 72.06%. Edenbrook Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.33 Million shares (or 36.37% of all shares), a total value of $26.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.6 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 7.1% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.1 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) shares are Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Heartland Value Fund owns about 1,018,707 shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 796.59 Thousand, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $1.56 Million.