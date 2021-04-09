During the last session, Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s traded shares were 2,049,057, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.46% or $1.25. The 52-week high for the JFIN share is $30, that puts it down -256.72% from that peak though still a striking +77.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.88. The company’s market capitalization is $454.35 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.98 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.4 Million shares over the past three months.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. JFIN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN): Trading Information

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) registered a 17.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.76% in intraday trading to $9.32- this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.94%, and it has moved by 129.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 175.74%. The short interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) is 38.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 8.74 day(s) to cover.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.08 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $45.78 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $49.38 Million and $44.97 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -16.8% and then jump by 1.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -12.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s Biggest Investors

Jiayin Group Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.21%, with the float percentage being 1.21%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 96.5 Thousand shares (or 0.18% of all shares), a total value of $294.33 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.23 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $147.1 Thousand.