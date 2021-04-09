During the last session, iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s traded shares were 16,504,943, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.05% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the IQ share is $28.97, that puts it down -68.04% from that peak though still a striking +15.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.51. The company’s market capitalization is $13.61 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 63.19 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.28 Million shares over the past three months.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. IQ has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ): Trading Information

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) registered a -2.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.26% in intraday trading to $19.00 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.73%, and it has moved by -33.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.37%. The short interest in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is 62.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.62 day(s) to cover.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that iQIYI, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) shares have jump down -27.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -46.26% against 14.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.1% this quarter and then jump 6.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.12 Billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.21 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.09 Billion and $1.1 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.2% and then jump by 10.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -6.5%. While earnings are projected to return 32.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.75% per annum.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Biggest Investors

iQIYI, Inc. insiders own 0.3% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.5%, with the float percentage being 74.73%. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 354 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 38.65 Million shares (or 10.21% of all shares), a total value of $675.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.84 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 8.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $556.54 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 3,457,929 shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $85.41 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.08 Million, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $75.98 Million.